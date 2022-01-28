$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2018 RAM 2500
2018 RAM 2500
Limited
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
320KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8239002
- Stock #: TP8603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 320 KM
Vehicle Description
2500 Laramie Longhorn
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
3.42 axle ratio
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Bed Liner
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
POWER FOLDING CHROME TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Trailer Tow Mirrors
CTR STOP LAMP W/CARGO VIEW CAMERA
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (68RFE) -inc: 3.42 Axle Ratio
BLACK LIMITED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" SATIN CARBON W/CHROME INSERTS (STD)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180 Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake RAM Active Air
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FM LIMITED -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (68RFE) Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Wood/Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Limited Tailgate Applique 4x4 ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8