2018 RAM 2500

124,000 KM

Details Description Features

$70,800

+ tax & licensing
Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Limited- 4WD, Heated Seats/Wheel, Remote Start

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

124,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8806154
  • Stock #: F9208A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 2500 has a strong Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Ram 2500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FM LIMITED -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7), Front & Rear Luxury Floor Mats, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Wood, Limited 4x4 Tailgate Applique, Bright Limited Bodyside Moulding, Painted Front Bumper, Bright RAM Tailgate Badge, 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, Locking Tailgate, Bed Cargo Divider/Extender, Painted Rear Bumper, RAM 2500 Badge, Bright Grille w/RAM Letters, Leather-Wrapped Grab Handle, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Bright Belt Mouldings, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control, Limited Decor Group, Body-Colour Fender Flares, Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control, Luxury Door Trim Panel, Bright Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps, Premium Instrument Cluster w/Display Screen , PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate, POWER SUNROOF, LIMITED TUNGSTEN EDITION -inc: Tungsten Bodyside Moulding, Satin Carbon Wheel Centre Caps, Body-Colour Running Boards, Limited 4x4 Tailgate Applique, Body-Colour Door Handles, Tungsten Power Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors, Tungsten RAM Grille, Bifunc Projector Headlamps w/Black, Body-Colour RAM Tailgate Badge, Bright Exhaust Tip, Trailer Tow Mirrors, Black Premium Taillamps, Tungsten Exterior Badging, Tungsten Exterior Mirrors, Wheels: 20" x 8" Carbon Aluminum w/Silver Inserts, GVWR: 4,535 KGS (10,000 LBS), GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), 180-Amp Alternator, Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge, Current Generation Engine Controller, Diesel Exhaust Brake, 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel, GVWR: 4,535 kgs (10,000 lbs), RAM Active Air Intake, Winter Front Grille Cover, DELETE SUEDE HEADLINER CREDIT, BODY-COLOUR RUNNING BOARDS, BODY-COLOUR RAM TAILGATE BADGE.*Stop By Today *Stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
180-amp alternator
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Body-colour running boards
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Granite Crystal Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DG7) -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
BODY-COLOUR RAM TAILGATE BADGE
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS)
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS W/2_M
Delete Suede Headliner Credit
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel GVWR: 4 535 kgs (10 000 lbs...
Wheels: 20" x 8" Carbon Aluminum w/Silver Inserts
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FM LIMITED -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7) Front & Rear Luxury Floor Mats Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Wood Limited 4x4 Tailgate Applique B...
LIMITED TUNGSTEN EDITION -inc: Tungsten Bodyside Moulding Satin Carbon Wheel Centre Caps Body-Colour Running Boards Limited 4x4 Tailgate Applique Body-Colour Door Handles Tungsten Power Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors Tungsten RAM Grille Bifunc Projec...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

