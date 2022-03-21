$70,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-350-1594
2018 RAM 2500
Limited- 4WD, Heated Seats/Wheel, Remote Start
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$70,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8806154
- Stock #: F9208A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 2500 has a strong Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Ram 2500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FM LIMITED -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7), Front & Rear Luxury Floor Mats, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Wood, Limited 4x4 Tailgate Applique, Bright Limited Bodyside Moulding, Painted Front Bumper, Bright RAM Tailgate Badge, 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, Locking Tailgate, Bed Cargo Divider/Extender, Painted Rear Bumper, RAM 2500 Badge, Bright Grille w/RAM Letters, Leather-Wrapped Grab Handle, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Bright Belt Mouldings, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control, Limited Decor Group, Body-Colour Fender Flares, Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control, Luxury Door Trim Panel, Bright Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps, Premium Instrument Cluster w/Display Screen , PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate, POWER SUNROOF, LIMITED TUNGSTEN EDITION -inc: Tungsten Bodyside Moulding, Satin Carbon Wheel Centre Caps, Body-Colour Running Boards, Limited 4x4 Tailgate Applique, Body-Colour Door Handles, Tungsten Power Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors, Tungsten RAM Grille, Bifunc Projector Headlamps w/Black, Body-Colour RAM Tailgate Badge, Bright Exhaust Tip, Trailer Tow Mirrors, Black Premium Taillamps, Tungsten Exterior Badging, Tungsten Exterior Mirrors, Wheels: 20" x 8" Carbon Aluminum w/Silver Inserts, GVWR: 4,535 KGS (10,000 LBS), GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), 180-Amp Alternator, Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge, Current Generation Engine Controller, Diesel Exhaust Brake, 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel, GVWR: 4,535 kgs (10,000 lbs), RAM Active Air Intake, Winter Front Grille Cover, DELETE SUEDE HEADLINER CREDIT, BODY-COLOUR RUNNING BOARDS, BODY-COLOUR RAM TAILGATE BADGE.*Stop By Today *Stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dodge City Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.