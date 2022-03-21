2018 RAM 2500

$70,800 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8806154

8806154 Stock #: F9208A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE 180-amp alternator Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Power Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Body-colour running boards Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Additional Features Bed Liner Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Granite Crystal Metallic TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DG7) -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate BODY-COLOUR RAM TAILGATE BADGE GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) BLACK/BLACK LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS W/2_M Delete Suede Headliner Credit Requires Subscription ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel GVWR: 4 535 kgs (10 000 lbs... Wheels: 20" x 8" Carbon Aluminum w/Silver Inserts QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FM LIMITED -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7) Front & Rear Luxury Floor Mats Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Wood Limited 4x4 Tailgate Applique B... LIMITED TUNGSTEN EDITION -inc: Tungsten Bodyside Moulding Satin Carbon Wheel Centre Caps Body-Colour Running Boards Limited 4x4 Tailgate Applique Body-Colour Door Handles Tungsten Power Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors Tungsten RAM Grille Bifunc Projec...

