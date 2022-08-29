2018 RAM 2500

$72,800 + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 7 2 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9201427

9201427 Stock #: 99717A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 83,727 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio 180-amp alternator Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Power Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Monotone Paint Body-colour running boards Spray-in bedliner TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DG7) -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio LED BED LIGHTING Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH-START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7) WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Black Wheel Centre Hub GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Front Ventilated Seats 2nd Row Heated Seats Instrument Panel Premium Bezel Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Requires Subscription ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Tow Hooks Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel GVWR: 4 535 kgs ... RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM T... SPORT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Black Power Manual Folding Mirrors Body-Colour Grille w/RAM Body-Colour Door Handles Bifunc Projector Headlamps w/Black Painted Front Bumper Rear Performance Tuned Shock Absorbers Painted Rear Bumper Black Premium T...

