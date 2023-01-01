$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 3500
Laramie
Location
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
117,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10189665
- Stock #: T1118
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
Remote Start System
Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
3.42 axle ratio
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Monotone Paint
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
PEARL WHITE
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
KEYLESS GO -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
GVWR: 11 700 LBS
LED BED LIGHTING
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 68RFE -inc: 3.42 Axle Ratio
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Bed Cargo Divider/Extender
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Auto High Beam Headlamp Control
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 68RFE Front Armrest w/Cupholders
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" PAINTED ALUMINUM W/CHROME INSERTS -inc: Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off Road
ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake RAM Active Air GVWR: 11 700 lbs
SPORT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Black Premium Tail Lamp Body Color Grille w/RAM Highline Door Trim Panel Body Color Door Handles Black MIC Exterior Mirrors Bi-Function Black Projector Headlamp Painted Front Bumper Instrument Panel Premium Bezel P...
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED SPORT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Ventilated Front Seats Heated Second Row Seats Instrument Panel Premium Bezel Full Length Upgraded Floor Console
