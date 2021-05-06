Menu
2018 RAM 3500

140,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2018 RAM 3500

2018 RAM 3500

Tradesman

2018 RAM 3500

Tradesman

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7139824
  • Stock #: TP8493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3500 ST CREW CAB

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Bright White Clearcoat
220 Amp Alternator
Conventional Spare Tire
3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD)
UPFITTER ELECTRONIC MODULE (VSIM)
ELECTRIC SHIFT-ON-THE-FLY TRANSFER CASE -inc: Storage Tray
TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW AS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 66RFE (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required)
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
ENGINE: 6.4L HEAVY DUTY V8 HEMI W/MDS -inc: GVWR: 10 800 lbs 180 Amp Alternator Next Generation Engine Controller Hemi Badge
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Front Armrest w/Cupholders Manual Adjust Seats Storage Tray
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22A TRADESMAN -inc: Engine: 6.4L Heavy Duty V8 HEMI w/MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 66RFE Front Armrest w/Cupholders Storage Tray
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5.0" Touchscreen Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Remote USB Port - Charge Only Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input...
GVWR: 10 800 LBS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

