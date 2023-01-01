Menu
2018 RAM Cargo Van

134,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
ProMaster

2018 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster

Location

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

134,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10466463
  • Stock #: TP7973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2500 High Roof 159" WB, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bright White Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
WHEELS: 16" X 6.0" STEEL (STD)
REAR HINGED DOORS W/FIXED GLASS -inc: Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
MOPAR Cargo Compartment Floor Mat
CARGO PARTITION -inc: Delete Interior Rear View Mirror
TIRES: LT225/75R16E BSW ALL SEASON (STD)

