Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 RAM Cargo Van

163,029 KM

Details Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 RAM Cargo Van

2500 High Roof 159" WB

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM Cargo Van

2500 High Roof 159" WB

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,029KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6TRVDGXJE134425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 163,029 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto

Used 2020 RAM 3500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box DUALLY for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 RAM 3500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box DUALLY 35,664 KM $74,997 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman 4x4 Reg Cab 8' Box HEMI 5.7 L V8 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman 4x4 Reg Cab 8' Box HEMI 5.7 L V8 38,205 KM $31,997 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Nissan GT-R 2DR CPE PREMIUM for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2010 Nissan GT-R 2DR CPE PREMIUM 109,306 KM $69,997 + tax & lic

Email G-Light Truck & Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
2018 RAM Cargo Van