2018 Subaru Impreza

105,890 KM

Details Description

$27,580

+ tax & licensing
$27,580

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

888-688-2408

2.0i Sport 4-door Auto w-EyeSight Pkg

Location

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

888-688-2408

$27,580

+ taxes & licensing

105,890KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9578308
  • Stock #: V-74651
  • VIN: 4S3GKAH62J3614524

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # V-74651
  • Mileage 105,890 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. Panoramic Moonroof / Sunroof, Heated Seats, Blind spot Monitoring, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Recent Arrival! White 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0L Boxer H4 DOHC 16V CVT Lineartronic 4D Sedan 2.0i Touring Package AWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

