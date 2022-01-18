$22,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-350-1594
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
-AWD, Manual, Back Up Camera
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$22,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8147566
- Stock #: 99557
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,832 KM
Vehicle Description
This Subaru Crosstrek boasts a Regular Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Manual transmission. Wheels: 17" x 7" Bespoke Design Aluminum Alloy, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: hill holder system.*This Subaru Crosstrek Comes Equipped with These Options *Tires: 225/60R17, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Roof Rack Rails Only, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel.*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dodge City Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.