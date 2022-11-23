$29,800+ tax & licensing
888-350-1594
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Convenience - AWD, Backup Cam, Heated Mirrors
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
$29,800
- Listing ID: 9419524
- Stock #: 99825
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,097 KM
Vehicle Description
This Subaru Crosstrek boasts a Regular Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Options:*Power Mirror(s), All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Brake Assist, Rear Spoiler, Tires - Rear All-Season, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Aluminum Wheels, ABS, Intermittent Wipers, Temporary Spare Tire, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Daytime Running Lights, Privacy Glass, Power Door Locks, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Rear Defrost, Heated Mirrors, Tires - Front All-Season, Traction Control, Power Door Locks, Security System, Stability Control, Cloth Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Traction Control, Driver Vanity Mirror, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Door Locks, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Child Safety Locks, A/C, Floor Mats, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Trip Computer, AM/FM Stereo, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Back-Up Camera, Bucket Seats, Bluetooth Connection, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Keyless Entry, Knee Air Bag, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Power Windows, MP3 Player, Immobilizer*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3.
Vehicle Features
