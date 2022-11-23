Menu
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

81,097 KM

Details Description Features

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Convenience - AWD, Backup Cam, Heated Mirrors

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Convenience - AWD, Backup Cam, Heated Mirrors

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

81,097KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9419524
  Stock #: 99825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,097 KM

Vehicle Description

This Subaru Crosstrek boasts a Regular Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Options:*Power Mirror(s), All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Brake Assist, Rear Spoiler, Tires - Rear All-Season, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Aluminum Wheels, ABS, Intermittent Wipers, Temporary Spare Tire, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Daytime Running Lights, Privacy Glass, Power Door Locks, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Rear Defrost, Heated Mirrors, Tires - Front All-Season, Traction Control, Power Door Locks, Security System, Stability Control, Cloth Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Traction Control, Driver Vanity Mirror, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Door Locks, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Child Safety Locks, A/C, Floor Mats, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Trip Computer, AM/FM Stereo, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Back-Up Camera, Bucket Seats, Bluetooth Connection, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Keyless Entry, Knee Air Bag, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Power Windows, MP3 Player, Immobilizer*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

