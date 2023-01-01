$25,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-688-2408
2018 Toyota C-HR
XLE w/ Backup Cam, Keyless Entry, Remote Start
Location
Canada Drives - Saskatoon
37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7
888-688-2408
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9512980
- Stock #: V-69412
- VIN: NMTKHMBXXJR050839
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 86,523 KM
Vehicle Description
Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, 18” Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, CH-R FWD XLE Premium Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power door mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/7” Display Screen, Smart Key w/Push Button Start. Gray 2018 Toyota C-HR CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V 4D Sport Utility XLE FWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. Reviews: * The Toyota C-HR seems to have impressed owners with its nicely balanced ride and handling equation, with some owners noting the machine handles and rides well. Quick steering and sporty looks draw praise from driving enthusiasts, and fuel economy seems well-rated, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.