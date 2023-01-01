Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota C-HR

86,523 KM

Details Description

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota C-HR

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE w/ Backup Cam, Keyless Entry, Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE w/ Backup Cam, Keyless Entry, Remote Start

Location

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

888-688-2408

  1. 9512980
  2. 9512980
  3. 9512980
  4. 9512980
  5. 9512980
  6. 9512980
  7. 9512980
  8. 9512980
  9. 9512980
  10. 9512980
  11. 9512980
  12. 9512980
  13. 9512980
  14. 9512980
  15. 9512980
  16. 9512980
  17. 9512980
  18. 9512980
  19. 9512980
  20. 9512980
  21. 9512980
  22. 9512980
  23. 9512980
  24. 9512980
  25. 9512980
  26. 9512980
  27. 9512980
  28. 9512980
  29. 9512980
  30. 9512980
  31. 9512980
  32. 9512980
  33. 9512980
  34. 9512980
  35. 9512980
  36. 9512980
  37. 9512980
  38. 9512980
  39. 9512980
  40. 9512980
  41. 9512980
  42. 9512980
  43. 9512980
  44. 9512980
  45. 9512980
  46. 9512980
  47. 9512980
  48. 9512980
  49. 9512980
  50. 9512980
Contact Seller

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

86,523KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9512980
  • Stock #: V-69412
  • VIN: NMTKHMBXXJR050839

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,523 KM

Vehicle Description

Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, 18” Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, CH-R FWD XLE Premium Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power door mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/7” Display Screen, Smart Key w/Push Button Start. Gray 2018 Toyota C-HR CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V 4D Sport Utility XLE FWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. Reviews: * The Toyota C-HR seems to have impressed owners with its nicely balanced ride and handling equation, with some owners noting the machine handles and rides well. Quick steering and sporty looks draw praise from driving enthusiasts, and fuel economy seems well-rated, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Saskatoon

2015 Nissan Leaf SV ...
 101,967 KM
$22,590 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model 3 L...
 17,584 KM
$70,980 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer X...
 67,775 KM
$44,980 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Saskatoon

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory