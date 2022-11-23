$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Camry
Location
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
91,208KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9427797
- Stock #: T32522B
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,208 KM
Vehicle Description
CAMRY SE 2.5
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Mirror(s)
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
