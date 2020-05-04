Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

LE - Htd Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE - Htd Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,935KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4942269
  • Stock #: 2709A
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE0JC045030
Exterior Colour
Falcon Gray Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

CARFAX Canada One Owner *2018 Toyota Corolla LE Certified. *Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege *Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Corolla LE, 4D Sedan, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, CVT, FWD, Gray, 16" Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Distance pacing cruise control: Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Knee airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. *This Corolla LE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Toyota LE Corolla 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT.*Reviews:* Fuel economy, an upscale cabin with plenty of space, generous rear-seat legroom, and a smooth and refined steering feel were highly rated by owners. The potent LED headlamps are a nearly universal favourite, giving drivers access to a high-performance lighting system in an affordable car. Rough road ride quality and a smooth powertrain round out common praise-points from owners. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Lane Keeping Assist

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

