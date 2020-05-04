715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
CARFAX Canada One Owner *2018 Toyota Corolla LE Certified. *Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege *Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Corolla LE, 4D Sedan, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, CVT, FWD, Gray, 16" Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Distance pacing cruise control: Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Knee airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. *This Corolla LE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Toyota LE Corolla 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT.*Reviews:* Fuel economy, an upscale cabin with plenty of space, generous rear-seat legroom, and a smooth and refined steering feel were highly rated by owners. The potent LED headlamps are a nearly universal favourite, giving drivers access to a high-performance lighting system in an affordable car. Rough road ride quality and a smooth powertrain round out common praise-points from owners. Source: autoTRADER.ca
