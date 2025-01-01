$33,404+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Highlander
XLE AWD - RADAR CRUISE - NAV - HEATED LEATHER - SK VEHICLE
2018 Toyota Highlander
XLE AWD - RADAR CRUISE - NAV - HEATED LEATHER - SK VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$33,404
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,195KM
VIN 5TDJZRFH2JS536832
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,195 KM
Vehicle Description
Exceptional Condition - SK Vehicle - Toyota Safety Sense!
This 2018 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD delivers the perfect balance of family-friendly space, modern technology, and all-weather confidence. Locally purchased and owned in Saskatchewan since new, this SUV is built to handle both city streets and prairie highways with ease. With seating for up to eight passengers, a power moonroof, and tri-zone climate control, everyone on board rides in comfort. Heated leather seats, navigation, and an intuitive 8-inch touchscreen keep every drive enjoyable and connected. Toyotas Safety Sense technology provides peace of mind with features like lane departure alert with steering assist, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, and dynamic radar cruise control. Convenience is built in with a power liftgate, backup camera, and flip-up rear hatch glass, making loading and unloading a breeze. Stylish details such as LED headlamps, fog lamps, and the sleek Pre-Dawn Grey Mica finish give this Highlander a refined presence on the road. At Saskatoon Auto Connection, this well-equipped SUV is ready to meet your familys needs with confidence and style.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 8-Passenger Seating
- Heated Leather Seats
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Navigation
- Power Moonroof
- Backup Camera
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
- Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian Detection
- Automatic High Beams
- 8-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Power Liftgate
- Tri-Zone Climate Control
- Windshield Wiper De-Icer
- Text-to-Voice Capabilities & Driver Easy Speak
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Power-Adjustable Front Seats
- 2nd-Row Retractable Sunshades
- Electrochromic Rear View Mirror
- Flip-Up Rear Hatch Glass
- LED Tube Headlamps
- LED Rear Tail Lamps
- Fog Lamps
- 3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
Interior Colour: Black Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://dealerinspire-brochure.s3.amazonaws.com/1411.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
