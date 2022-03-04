$35,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Highlander
LE AWD
90,035KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8559095
- VIN: 5tdbzrfh0js840780
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 90,035 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Toyota Highlander LE AWD 3.5L 90,035KM
$35,999
No Extra Fees
With Warranty
*Call/Text for appointment
(Open on Sundays)
WWW.MAXMOTORS.CA
3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON, S7P0G1
306-955-5566
306-361-6889
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
-Back-up Camera
-Touchscreen
-Power Heated Mirrors
-Steering Wheel Controls
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-USB/Aux Input
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
