2018 Toyota Sienna

- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Diversity antenna
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Oil Cooler
- Engine Immobilizer
- Suspension
-
- Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Safety
-
- Convenience
-
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- PERIMETER ALARM
- SPLASH GUARDS
- Locking glove box
- Driver foot rest
- Front license plate bracket
- Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Permanent locking hubs
- Door auto-latch
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Trunk/hatch auto-latch
- Limited Package
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Analog Display
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Laminated Glass
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Black Side Windows Trim
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
- Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
- Power Sliding Rear Doors
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Distance Pacing
- Illuminated Front Cupholder
- Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
- Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
- GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,995 lbs)
- Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- 75 L Fuel Tank
- Tires: P235/55R18 AS Run-Flat
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), D4S direct injection and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS)
- 3.003 Axle Ratio
- Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Passenger Seat
- Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- Wheels: 18" 10 Spoke Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
- Heated Front Captain Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat (fore/aft, power lumbar support, recline, vertical, foldable armrest) and 4-way power adjustable passenger seat (fore/aft, recline, foldable armrest)
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
- Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
- Leather/Simulated Wood Gear Shifter Material
