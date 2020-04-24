Menu
2018 Toyota Sienna

XLE

2018 Toyota Sienna

XLE

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

$39,999

  • 13,813KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4915476
  • VIN: 5TDDZ3DC0JS208634
Exterior Colour
Blizzard Pearl (White)
Interior Colour
Brown (B)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2018 Toyota Sienna LIMITED AWD 3.5L V6 7 PASSENGER ONLY 13,813KM WITH SMART KEY

$39,999
No Extra Fees
WITH WARRANTY

WWW.MAXMOTORS.CA
3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon
Call/Text for appointment (Open on Sundays)
306 270 0522
306 361 6889

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
-SMART KEY
-PUSH BUTTON START
-PANORAMIC SUNROOF
-360 DEGREE CAMERA
-LANE DEPARTURE WARNING
-NAVIGATION
-DVD WITH WIRELESS HEADPHONES
-FACTORY REMOTE START
-BACK VIEW CAMERA
-BLIND SPOT ASSIST
-FRONT SENSORS
-REAR SENSORS
-LOW KM 13,813KM
-RADAR CRUISE
-BLURAY PLAYER
-DUAL POWER SUNROOF
-HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND SEATS
-POWER MEMORY DRIVER SEAT
-7 LEATHER SEATS
-TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
-POWER SLIDING DOORS
-JBL PREMIUM AUDIO
-POWER SEATS
-MEMORY SEATS
-POWER LOCK
-POWER WINDOW
-POWER STEERING
-ROOF RAILS
-POWER TAILGATE
-JBL AM/FM MP3/WMA/CD/ Auxiliary Input Jack, USB Audio Input, Bluetooth, XM Radio
-HEATED EXTERIOR MIRROR
-ANTI-LOCK BRAKE SYS.
-TRACTION CONTROL
-FOG LIGHTS
-TIRE INFLATION/PRESSURE MONITOR
-ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
-AUXILIARY INPUT
-BLUETOOTH WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY
-SATELLITE RADIO
-POWER ADJUSTABLE EXTERIOR MIRROR
-TINTED GLASS
-TRIP COMPUTER
-TELEMATIC SYSTEMS
-UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER
-AUTOMATIC HID HEADLIGHTS
-INTERIOR AUTOMATIC DAY/NIGHT
-SIDE HEAD CURTAIN AIRBAGS
-MP3 PLAYER
-ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
-FRONT SEATS WITH POWER LUMBAR SUPPORT
-KEYLESS ENTRY SYSTEM
-POWER DISC BRAKES
-POWER FOLDING EXTERIOR MIRRORS
-STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Diversity antenna
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Locking glove box
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Door auto-latch
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Limited Package
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Analog Display
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Laminated Glass
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
  • Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
  • Power Sliding Rear Doors
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Distance Pacing
  • Illuminated Front Cupholder
  • Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
  • Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
  • GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,995 lbs)
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • 75 L Fuel Tank
  • Tires: P235/55R18 AS Run-Flat
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), D4S direct injection and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS)
  • 3.003 Axle Ratio
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Passenger Seat
  • Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
  • Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Wheels: 18" 10 Spoke Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
  • Heated Front Captain Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat (fore/aft, power lumbar support, recline, vertical, foldable armrest) and 4-way power adjustable passenger seat (fore/aft, recline, foldable armrest)
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
  • Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
  • Leather/Simulated Wood Gear Shifter Material

Max Motors Auto Sales

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

