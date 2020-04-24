2018 Toyota Sienna

Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Diversity antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler

Engine Immobilizer Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Front fog lamps

Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Rear child safety locks Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES

PERIMETER ALARM

SPLASH GUARDS

Locking glove box

Driver foot rest

Front license plate bracket

Rear Seat Mounted Armrest

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Door auto-latch

Carpet Floor Trim

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Limited Package

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Analog Display

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Laminated Glass

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Black Side Windows Trim

3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper

Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround

Power Sliding Rear Doors

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Distance Pacing

Illuminated Front Cupholder

Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints

GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,995 lbs)

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

75 L Fuel Tank

Tires: P235/55R18 AS Run-Flat

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), D4S direct injection and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS)

3.003 Axle Ratio

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Passenger Seat

Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Wheels: 18" 10 Spoke Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks

Heated Front Captain Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat (fore/aft, power lumbar support, recline, vertical, foldable armrest) and 4-way power adjustable passenger seat (fore/aft, recline, foldable armrest)

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot

Leather/Simulated Wood Gear Shifter Material

