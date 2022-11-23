Menu
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

146,551 KM

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

306-801-7772

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline AWD w/ Navi, CarPlay & Android Auto, Camera

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline AWD w/ Navi, CarPlay & Android Auto, Camera

Clutch

713 66th St, Saskatoon, SK S7P 0E4

306-801-7772

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

146,551KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9340273
  Stock #: 10449
  VIN: 1V2MR2CA2JC559555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 10449
  • Mileage 146,551 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob
Leather Seating Surfaces
Remote Starter
Rain Sensing Wipers
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
3 Zone Climate Control
Push Button Start
Rearview Camera
Navigation
Parking Sensors
Aux input
USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
Start/stop technology
Pedestrian Detection
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
KESSY keyless access
Front Assist Autonomous Emergency Braking
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Drivers Seat Position Memory
Ventilated/Cooled Front Seats
10-Way Power Drivers Seat w/ Lumbar
8” Touchscreen Infotainment System
8 Way Power Passenger Seat
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop&Go
2nd Row Sunshades

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Saskatchewan

713 66th St, Saskatoon, SK S7P 0E4

306-801-7772

