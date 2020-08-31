Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf

66,009 KM

Details Description Features

$18,468

+ tax & licensing
$18,468

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE

2018 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5

306-994-7779

Sale Price

$18,468

+ taxes & licensing

66,009KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5760843
  • Stock #: 274095
  • VIN: 3VWG17AUXJM274095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silk Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,009 KM

Vehicle Description

The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this Hatchback and the remainder of the full manufacturer warranty is still active.This Hatchback has been well cared for by the Two Previous Owners, on top of that the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.Enjoy driving this dependable 4 Cylinder engine while getting amazing fuel mileage and reliability plus the front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice.This sharp looking Silk Blue Metallic paint comes with a luxurious Titan Black interior.The Volkswagen back-up camera gives you additional safety when backing up, furthermore push-button keyless start couldn't be simpler, just slide behind the wheel, with the key fob in your pocket, briefcase or purse. the power roof is convenient to operate and makes any trip more enjoyable, whats more is this vehicle has a CD-changer installed for your entertainment. The HD radio is the most significant breakthrough in radio broadcast since the introduction of FM stereo more than 50 years ago and this vehicle has it installed while listening to dozens of genres of static-free music with the built-in Satellite Radio makes any trip more comfortable.The Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations, but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel, additionally you can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player. The AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear while the keyless entry is an added convenience option. The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads at the same time the cruise control helps avoid speedy situations by maintaining a constant speed.The heated front seats offer additional comfort when in cold weather by warming the seat quickly, not to mention the break assist is a great safety feature that can stop this car quic... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Telematics
Keyless Start
Four wheel disc brakes
HD Radio
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Dual Shift Transmission
Generic Moon/Sun Roof
Moon/Sun Roof
Adjustable Passenger Lumbar Support

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5

