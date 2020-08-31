2018 Volkswagen Golf

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Floor mats Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Aux input Telematics Keyless Start Four wheel disc brakes HD Radio Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head Performance Front Tires Performance Rear Tires Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at: Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support Dual Shift Transmission Generic Moon/Sun Roof Moon/Sun Roof Adjustable Passenger Lumbar Support

