2018 Volkswagen Golf

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5
The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this Hatchback and the remainder of the full manufacturer warranty is still active.This Hatchback has been well cared for by the Two Previous Owners, on top of that the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.Enjoy driving this dependable 4 Cylinder engine while getting amazing fuel mileage and reliability plus the front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice.This sharp looking Silk Blue Metallic paint comes with a luxurious Titan Black interior.The Volkswagen back-up camera gives you additional safety when backing up, furthermore push-button keyless start couldn't be simpler, just slide behind the wheel, with the key fob in your pocket, briefcase or purse. the power roof is convenient to operate and makes any trip more enjoyable, whats more is this vehicle has a CD-changer installed for your entertainment. The HD radio is the most significant breakthrough in radio broadcast since the introduction of FM stereo more than 50 years ago and this vehicle has it installed while listening to dozens of genres of static-free music with the built-in Satellite Radio makes any trip more comfortable.The Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations, but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel, additionally you can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player. The AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear while the keyless entry is an added convenience option. The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads at the same time the cruise control helps avoid speedy situations by maintaining a constant speed.The heated front seats offer additional comfort when in cold weather by warming the seat quickly, not to mention the break assist is a great safety feature that can stop this car quic... Read the full description on our Website at:
