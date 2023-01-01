Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

100,261 KM

Details Description Features

$33,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline - AWD - LEATHER - FENDER AUDIO

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline - AWD - LEATHER - FENDER AUDIO

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 10074804
  2. 10074804
  3. 10074804
  4. 10074804
  5. 10074804
  6. 10074804
  7. 10074804
  8. 10074804
  9. 10074804
  10. 10074804
  11. 10074804
  12. 10074804
  13. 10074804
  14. 10074804
  15. 10074804
  16. 10074804
  17. 10074804
  18. 10074804
  19. 10074804
  20. 10074804
  21. 10074804
  22. 10074804
  23. 10074804
  24. 10074804
  25. 10074804
  26. 10074804
Contact Seller

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
100,261KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10074804
  • Stock #: 136839
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX2JM136839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 136839
  • Mileage 100,261 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive

R-Line Package:

19" Trenton Alloy Wheels
Black Headliner
R-Line Aluminum Door Sills
R-Line Exterior Badging
R-Line Exterior Design Package (Bumpers and Front Grille)
Stainless Steel Pedals
Steering Wheel with R-Line Badging


Leather Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats
Panoramic Moonroof
Fender Premium Audio
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Memory Seat Settings
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column


Exterior Features:

Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Power Folding Mirrors
Roof Rails
Heated Mirrors
Smart Access Doors


Drivers Assistance:

Blind Spot Monitoring
Collision Braking System
Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
On-Road, Snow, Off-Road, Custom Off-Road Drive Modes
Navigation
Cruise Control
Auto Start/ Stop
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

All Wheel Drive
2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine
184hp/ 221lb-ft Torque

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 100,261 KM
$33,988 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Pathfind...
 89,651 KM
$32,385 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz E...
 142,717 KM
$22,342 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory