2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline - AWD - LEATHER - FENDER AUDIO
Location
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
100,261KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10074804
- Stock #: 136839
- VIN: 3VV4B7AX2JM136839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,261 KM
Vehicle Description
R-Line Package:
19" Trenton Alloy Wheels
Black Headliner
R-Line Aluminum Door Sills
R-Line Exterior Badging
R-Line Exterior Design Package (Bumpers and Front Grille)
Stainless Steel Pedals
Steering Wheel with R-Line Badging
Leather Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats
Panoramic Moonroof
Fender Premium Audio
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Memory Seat Settings
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Exterior Features:
Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Power Folding Mirrors
Roof Rails
Heated Mirrors
Smart Access Doors
Drivers Assistance:
Blind Spot Monitoring
Collision Braking System
Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
On-Road, Snow, Off-Road, Custom Off-Road Drive Modes
Navigation
Cruise Control
Auto Start/ Stop
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
All Wheel Drive
2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine
184hp/ 221lb-ft Torque
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
