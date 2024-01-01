$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline - AWD - CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO - LOCAL VEHICLE
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline - AWD - CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
134,104KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VV2B7AX3JM088663
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 088663
- Mileage 134,104 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Tiptronic 4MOTION (AWD) System
Leatherette Seating Surfaces
Heated Front Seats
Leather-Wrapped Multifunction Steering Wheel
8-Way Power Driver Seat w/ 2-Way Power Lumbar Support
Push-Start Button
Premium Colour Multifunction Display w/ Trip Computer
8" Touchscreen Infotainment System w/ Proximity Sensor
Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Smartphone Integration
MirrorLink
USB Audio Inputs (x3)
12V Power Outlets (x3)
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Interior Rearview Mirror
Chrome Interior Accents
Titanium Cool Decorative Inserts
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Exterior Mirrors
Climatronic Dual-Zone Electronic Climate Control
Exterior Features:
Remote Start Preparation
Keyless Access
Automatic Headlights w/ Coming & Leaving Home Function
LED Daytime Running Lights
Front Fog Lights
LED Rear License Plate Illumination
LED Tail Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors w/ Turn Signals
Black Roof Rails
Rear Privacy Glass
Chrome Window Surrounds & Lower Door Trim
17" Tulsa Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Detection
Rear Traffic Alert
Autonomous Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian Monitoring
Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
Rain-Sensing Wipers
Heated Washer Nozzles
Cruise Control
Start/Stop Technology
ECO Mode
Hill Descent Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Performance Features:
Tiptronic 4MOTION (AWD) System
2.0L Turbocharged TSI - 4 Cylinder Engine
184hp/ 221lb-ft Torque
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Leatherette Seating Surfaces
Heated Front Seats
Leather-Wrapped Multifunction Steering Wheel
8-Way Power Driver Seat w/ 2-Way Power Lumbar Support
Push-Start Button
Premium Colour Multifunction Display w/ Trip Computer
8" Touchscreen Infotainment System w/ Proximity Sensor
Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Smartphone Integration
MirrorLink
USB Audio Inputs (x3)
12V Power Outlets (x3)
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Interior Rearview Mirror
Chrome Interior Accents
Titanium Cool Decorative Inserts
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Exterior Mirrors
Climatronic Dual-Zone Electronic Climate Control
Exterior Features:
Remote Start Preparation
Keyless Access
Automatic Headlights w/ Coming & Leaving Home Function
LED Daytime Running Lights
Front Fog Lights
LED Rear License Plate Illumination
LED Tail Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors w/ Turn Signals
Black Roof Rails
Rear Privacy Glass
Chrome Window Surrounds & Lower Door Trim
17" Tulsa Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Detection
Rear Traffic Alert
Autonomous Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian Monitoring
Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
Rain-Sensing Wipers
Heated Washer Nozzles
Cruise Control
Start/Stop Technology
ECO Mode
Hill Descent Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Performance Features:
Tiptronic 4MOTION (AWD) System
2.0L Turbocharged TSI - 4 Cylinder Engine
184hp/ 221lb-ft Torque
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline - AWD - CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO - LOCAL VEHICLE 134,104 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer Limited - AWD - NAV - COOLED SEATS - SONY AUDIO - LOCAL VEHICLE 162,613 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai KONA Preferred - AWD - CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - LOW KMS 23,814 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan