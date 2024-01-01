Menu
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

134,104 KM

Details Description Features

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline - AWD - CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO - LOCAL VEHICLE

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline - AWD - CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

134,104KM
Used
VIN 3VV2B7AX3JM088663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 088663
  • Mileage 134,104 KM

Vehicle Description

Tiptronic 4MOTION (AWD) System


Leatherette Seating Surfaces
Heated Front Seats
Leather-Wrapped Multifunction Steering Wheel
8-Way Power Driver Seat w/ 2-Way Power Lumbar Support
Push-Start Button
Premium Colour Multifunction Display w/ Trip Computer
8" Touchscreen Infotainment System w/ Proximity Sensor
Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Smartphone Integration
MirrorLink
USB Audio Inputs (x3)
12V Power Outlets (x3)
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Interior Rearview Mirror
Chrome Interior Accents
Titanium Cool Decorative Inserts
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Exterior Mirrors
Climatronic Dual-Zone Electronic Climate Control


Exterior Features:

Remote Start Preparation
Keyless Access
Automatic Headlights w/ Coming & Leaving Home Function
LED Daytime Running Lights
Front Fog Lights
LED Rear License Plate Illumination
LED Tail Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors w/ Turn Signals
Black Roof Rails
Rear Privacy Glass
Chrome Window Surrounds & Lower Door Trim
17" Tulsa Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Detection
Rear Traffic Alert
Autonomous Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian Monitoring
Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
Rain-Sensing Wipers
Heated Washer Nozzles
Cruise Control
Start/Stop Technology
ECO Mode
Hill Descent Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)


Performance Features:

Tiptronic 4MOTION (AWD) System
2.0L Turbocharged TSI - 4 Cylinder Engine
184hp/ 221lb-ft Torque
8-Speed Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-XXXX

306-373-8800

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan