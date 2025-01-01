$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline - Aluminum Wheels
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
124,676KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV1B7AX0JM218751
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BT2865
- Mileage 124,676 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry!
Completely redesigned and more refined than the last model this new 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is better than ever. This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is for sale today.
The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is completely redesigned and much more refined this year. With a more aggressive and masculine front hood, and all around design tweaks, the new Tiguan is becoming the undisputed king of the city streets. There is more of everything in the new Tiguan including more legroom, more options to choose from and more power. The new and improved Tiguan is the best choice for a new compact SUV.This SUV has 124,676 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Trendline. The all new redesigned and reinvented 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline comes equipped with much more adding a huge value for your money. Options include aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, tailgate and door power locks, 6.5 inch touchscreen mated to 6 speakers, App-Connect smart phone integration, USB input, Bluetooth, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows front and rear, a back up camera and an impressive array of passenger safety airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $134.62 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Budget Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Call Dealer
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Budget Auto Centre
306-242-1777
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan