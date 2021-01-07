Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

59,855 KM

Details Description Features

$31,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline - AWD, Leather, Navigation, Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline - AWD, Leather, Navigation, Sunroof

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 6541573
  2. 6541573
  3. 6541573
  4. 6541573
Contact Seller

$31,400

+ taxes & licensing

59,855KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6541573
  • Stock #: 21-412A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,855 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MotionFresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Tiguan Highline 4Motion, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L TSI, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, AWD, Gray, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fender Premium Audio System w/8 Speakers, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Discover Media w/8.0" Touchscreen, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, USB Audio Input (x3), Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces.This Tiguan Highline has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In unblemished condition inside and out by our professional detail department. 4Motion Volkswagen Highline Tiguan 2.0L TSI 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2012 Dodge Avenger S...
 106,324 KM
$11,400 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 138,201 KM
$40,400 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Color...
 85,243 KM
$40,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory