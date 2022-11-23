2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,880 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 0 4 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9342622

9342622 Stock #: 15428

15428 VIN: 3VV4B7AX1JM055153

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 15428

Mileage 61,040 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Seating Driver seat w/memory 8-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Navigation Parking Distance Control Power Tailgate USB port Panoramic Power Sunroof Leather seating surface Blind Spot Detection Start/stop technology REAR TRAFFIC ALERT Fender Premium Audio System Pedestrian Monitoring 8" Touchscreen FRONT ASSIST 40/20/40 Split Rear Seats Digital Cockpit Keyless Access W/Pushbutton Start Multi-Functional Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

