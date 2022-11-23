Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

61,040 KM

Details Description Features

$35,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,880

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

306-801-7772

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline AWD W/ Navi, Digital Cockpit, Blind Spot, CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline AWD W/ Navi, Digital Cockpit, Blind Spot, CarPlay

Location

Clutch

713 66th St, Saskatoon, SK S7P 0E4

306-801-7772

  1. 9342625
  2. 9342625
  3. 9342625
  4. 9342625
  5. 9342625
  6. 9342625
  7. 9342625
  8. 9342625
  9. 9342625
  10. 9342625
  11. 9342625
  12. 9342625
  13. 9342625
  14. 9342625
  15. 9342625
  16. 9342625
  17. 9342625
  18. 9342625
  19. 9342625
  20. 9342625
  21. 9342625
  22. 9342625
  23. 9342625
  24. 9342625
  25. 9342625
  26. 9342625
  27. 9342625
  28. 9342625
  29. 9342625
  30. 9342625
  31. 9342625
  32. 9342625
  33. 9342625
  34. 9342625
  35. 9342625
  36. 9342625
  37. 9342625
  38. 9342625
  39. 9342625
  40. 9342625
  41. 9342625
  42. 9342625
  43. 9342625
  44. 9342625
  45. 9342625
  46. 9342625
  47. 9342625
  48. 9342625
  49. 9342625
  50. 9342625
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,880

+ taxes & licensing

61,040KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9342625
  • Stock #: 15428
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX1JM055153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 15428
  • Mileage 61,040 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver seat w/memory
8-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Rearview Camera
Navigation
Parking Distance Control
Power Tailgate
USB port
Panoramic Power Sunroof
Leather seating surface
Blind Spot Detection
Start/stop technology
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Fender Premium Audio System
Pedestrian Monitoring
8" Touchscreen
FRONT ASSIST
40/20/40 Split Rear Seats
Digital Cockpit
Keyless Access W/Pushbutton Start
Multi-Functional Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2018 BMW 3 Series 32...
 49,148 KM
$31,380 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 37,616 KM
$45,130 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Wrangler U...
 11,363 KM
$48,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

Saskatchewan

713 66th St, Saskatoon, SK S7P 0E4

Call Dealer

306-801-XXXX

(click to show)

306-801-7772

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory