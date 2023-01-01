2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

$31,590 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 4 4 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9526042

9526042 Stock #: V-73295

V-73295 VIN: 3VV4B7AX2JM017222

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 88,442 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.