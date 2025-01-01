$32,683+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volvo V90
Cross Country T6 - AWD - ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE - POLESTAR
2018 Volvo V90
Cross Country T6 - AWD - ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE - POLESTAR
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$32,683
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,921KM
VIN YV4A22NL9J1020236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 020236
- Mileage 102,921 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! - Accident-Free! - Regularly Maintained
Unleash adventure in ultimate Scandinavian style with this oneowner 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 AWD - now available at Saskatoon Auto Connection. With just a few careful hands behind the wheel and a spotless, accidentfree history, it has low kilometres and a rocksolid service record you can trust. Beneath its sculpted hood lies a 2.0litre twincharged fourcylinder engine producing a thrilling 316 hp and 295 lbft of torque - Polestartuned for lightningfast shifts and razorsharp throttle response. Step inside to discover a fully loaded cabin where luxury meets high technology: a panoramic sunroof with power sunshade, crystalclear 12.3 digital gauges, and seamless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration. Leave the stress behind with semiautonomous driving features - adaptive cruise control, Park Assist Pilot, and a 360 surroundview camera guide every maneuver. And because Volvo sets the gold standard in safety, youll travel with complete peace of mind thanks to blindspot monitoring, lanekeeping aid, driveralert control, and a suite of advanced protective systems. Refined yet rugged, this V90 Cross Country was born to tackle Saskatchewans roads in comfort and confidence. Ready to elevate your drive? Visit Saskatoon Auto Connection today and take it for a test drive - youll see why this is the ultimate luxury wagon.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Polestar Engineered!
- Convenience Package!
- Heated Leather Seats
- Semi-Autonomous Drive System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Integration
- Sensus Navigation System
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Front & Rear Park Assist w/ Park Assist Pilot
- 360-Degree Surround View Camera
- Blind Spot Information System w/ Cross Traffic Alert
- Lane Keeping Aid
- Driver Alert Control
- Road Sign Information
- Run-Off Road Protection & Road Mitigation
- Automatic Braking After Collision
- 12.3-Inch Digital Instrument Cluster
- 9-Inch Sensus Touchscreen Display
- Auto Highbeams
- LED Headlights w/ Active Bending Lights
- High-Pressure Headlight Washers
- LED Fog Lamps w/ Corner Illumination
- LED Taillights w/ Side Marker Lights
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Hands-Free Power Liftgate
- 19-Inch 5-Double Spoke Glossy Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
- 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine (316HP & 295 lb-ft. of torque)
Exterior Colour: Ice White
Interior Colour: Charcoal Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.auto-brochures.com/makes/Volvo/V90/Volvo_US%20V90_2018.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
$32,683
+ taxes & licensing>
2018 Volvo V90