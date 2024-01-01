Menu
<b>Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels!</b><br> <br> This Acura ILX offers more value than its competitors with more features and comfort than similarly priced sedans. This 2019 Acura ILX is for sale today. <br> <br>This Acura ILX stirs your imagination with an aggressive powertrain, forceful exterior styling refreshed for 2019, and premium interior design. Its for those who want more from a compact sedan. Rich in amenities and style, this sport sedans bold lines and sophisticated technologies make the ILX a considerable status update. This luxury sedan is more than an affordable, fun car. Its a statement.This sedan has 94,650 kms. Its black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our ILXs trim level is Tech A-Spec Sedan. This Acura ILX A-Spec Package offers everything todays drivers want, including larger aluminum wheels, a 10 speaker premium Dolby Pro Logic II audio system, built in navigation and the AcuraLink connectivity system. Extra comfort is what you discover in this 2019 Acura ILX Premium. A leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob adds a touch of refinement while the dual-zone climate control provides for comfort. This modern ILX focuses on comfort and convenience by including features such as the six-way power driver seat and heated Lux Suede seats. Additional features include a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, push button start, remote keyless entry, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, distance pacing cruise control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, Bluetooth connectivity and a six-speaker audio system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Sunroof. <br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$161.56</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br><br> We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! </br> <br> As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. </br> o~o

Used
94,650KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 19UDE2F86KA800716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels!

This Acura ILX offers more value than its competitors with more features and comfort than similarly priced sedans. This 2019 Acura ILX is for sale today.

This Acura ILX stirs your imagination with an aggressive powertrain, forceful exterior styling refreshed for 2019, and premium interior design. It's for those who want more from a compact sedan. Rich in amenities and style, this sport sedan's bold lines and sophisticated technologies make the ILX a considerable status update. This luxury sedan is more than an affordable, fun car. It's a statement.This sedan has 94,650 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our ILX's trim level is Tech A-Spec Sedan. This Acura ILX A-Spec Package offers everything today's drivers want, including larger aluminum wheels, a 10 speaker premium Dolby Pro Logic II audio system, built in navigation and the AcuraLink connectivity system. Extra comfort is what you discover in this 2019 Acura ILX Premium. A leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob adds a touch of refinement while the dual-zone climate control provides for comfort. This modern ILX focuses on comfort and convenience by including features such as the six-way power driver seat and heated Lux Suede seats. Additional features include a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, push button start, remote keyless entry, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, distance pacing cruise control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, Bluetooth connectivity and a six-speaker audio system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Sunroof.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $161.56 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!



As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba.
Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

2019 Acura ILX