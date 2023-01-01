Menu
2019 Acura ILX

58,689 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

Tech A-Spec ONE OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!!

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9576622
  • Stock #: PP1903
  • VIN: 19UDE2F86KA800716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,689 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2019 ACURA ILX for Sale in Saskatoon. LIKE NEW! NO ACCIDENTS!! JUST ARRIVED!! LOADED!! Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $213 B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

