Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi Q5

37,368 KM

Details Description Features

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2019 Audi Q5

2019 Audi Q5

Komfort - AWD, Heated Leather, Pwr Lift Gate, Back Up Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi Q5

Komfort - AWD, Heated Leather, Pwr Lift Gate, Back Up Camera

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 5328371
  2. 5328371
  3. 5328371
  4. 5328371
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5328371
  • Stock #: 2913A
  • VIN: WA1ANAFY7K2088992

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

37,368KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
  • Interior Colour Nougat Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,368 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents *Recent Arrival! *2019 Audi Q5 45 Komfort quattro Certified.*Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege*Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Q5 45 Komfort quattro, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI, 7-Speed Automatic S tronic, quattro, Leather, 10 Speakers, ABS brakes, Advanced Key, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-Dimming Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Convenience Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory For Driver Seat & Exterior Mirrors, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: MMI Radio Plus w/7" Display/SiriusXM, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.*This Q5 45 Komfort has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. quattro Audi 45 Komfort Q5 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 7-Speed Automatic S tronic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2008 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 187,030 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Impal...
 31,142 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2010 Subaru Forester...
 91,450 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory