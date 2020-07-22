+ taxes & licensing
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents *Recent Arrival! *2019 Audi Q5 45 Komfort quattro Certified.*Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege*Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Q5 45 Komfort quattro, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI, 7-Speed Automatic S tronic, quattro, Leather, 10 Speakers, ABS brakes, Advanced Key, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-Dimming Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Convenience Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory For Driver Seat & Exterior Mirrors, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: MMI Radio Plus w/7" Display/SiriusXM, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.*This Q5 45 Komfort has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. quattro Audi 45 Komfort Q5 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 7-Speed Automatic S tronic.
