2019 BMW X2
xDrive28i
2019 BMW X2
xDrive28i
Location
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
306-955-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,728KM
VIN WBXYJ5C55K5N28131
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 69,728 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 FORD EXPLORER PLATINUM for Sale in Saskatoon, SK 2019 BMW X2 xDrive28i 69,728 KM WBXYJ5C55K5N28131
NO ACCIDENTS
SPACIOUS INTERIOR
PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Welcome to North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon! Presenting the 2019 BMW X2 xDrive28i with only 69,728 kilometres and a clean Carfax with no accidents. This luxury compact SUV combines sporty performance with cutting-edge technology and elegant design, making it an ideal choice for discerning drivers.
**Key Features:**
- **Dynamic Performance:** The 2019 BMW X2 xDrive28i is powered by a turbocharged 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, delivering 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Enjoy a responsive and exhilarating driving experience with BMWs xDrive all-wheel-drive system.
- **Sophisticated Design:** The sleek exterior of the X2 features bold lines, a distinctive kidney grille, and stylish alloy wheels, creating a striking presence on the road.
- **Luxurious Interior:** Inside, the X2 offers premium materials, comfortable seating, and ample cargo space. The driver-oriented cockpit is equipped with a high-resolution infotainment display, a multifunction steering wheel, and advanced connectivity options.
- **Advanced Technology:** Stay connected and entertained with BMWs iDrive system, which includes navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium audio system. The vehicle also features a rearview camera and parking sensors for added convenience.
- **Safety and Security:** Drive with confidence thanks to a suite of safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking.
**Financing Options:**
At North Point Auto Sales, we make vehicle ownership easy and accessible with:
In-House Financing:** Our finance team offers in-house financing to streamline the process and get you behind the wheel quickly.
Customized Financing Solutions:** We provide personalized financing options to fit your unique needs, whether you have excellent credit, are rebuilding your credit, or are new to credit.
New to Canada Program:** We support newcomers to Canada with special financing programs designed to make vehicle ownership affordable and straightforward.
Free Delivery Across Western Canada:** Enjoy the convenience of free delivery of your 2019 BMW X2 xDrive28i to your door anywhere in Western Canada.
Experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and advanced technology with the 2019 BMW X2 xDrive28i at North Point Auto Sales. Visit us today to test drive this exceptional SUV and see why we're your top choice for quality vehicles and outstanding customer service in Saskatoon.

Our Lending Partners - https://www.northpointautosales.ca/finance-department/
PRE-OWNED VEHICLE EXTENDED WARRANTY & INSURANCE
At North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, we provide comprehensive pre-owned vehicle extended warranty coverage to ensure your peace of mind. Powered by SAL Warranty, our services include protection against mechanical breakdowns and extended manufacturer warranty coverage, including bumper-to-bumper. We also offer Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP Insurance) and Credit Insurance (CAP Insurance). Learn more about our services at IA SAL https://iadealerservices.ca/insurance-and-warranty.
Our services include:
Creditor Group Insurance
Extended Warranty
Replacement Insurance and Warranty
Appearance Protection
Traceable Theft Deterrent
Guaranteed Asset Protection
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Programs
Choose North Point Auto Sales for reliable pre-owned vehicle warranties and protection plans in Saskatoon. We ensure you drive with confidence, knowing your investment is secure.
STOCK # PT2550
Looking for a used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY!
****** IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE *******
Over 25 lending partners on site
In House Financing https://www.northpointautosales.ca/multistep-finance/
Free Delivery anywhere in Western Canada
Full Vehicle History Disclosure
Dealer Exclusive Financing Incentives(O.A.C)
We Take anything on Trade Powersports, Boats, RV.
This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing
NORTH POINT AUTO SALES in Saskatoon.
Call or Text Fernando (639) 471-1839 (General Manager)
www.northpointautosales.ca
*Conditions Apply. Contact Dealer for Details.
Looking for the best selection of quality used cars in Saskatoon? Look no further than North Point Auto Sales! Our extensive inventory features a diverse range of meticulously inspected vehicles, ensuring you get the reliable and safe ride you deserve. At North Point, we believe in transparent and fair pricing. Our competitive prices reflect the true value of our vehicles, giving you peace of mind that you're making a smart investment. What sets us apart is our dedicated team of automotive experts. With years of experience, they're passionate about helping you find the perfect vehicle that fits your lifestyle and budget. Plus, we work with a network of trusted lenders to provide you with flexible financing options. We take pride in our commitment to customer satisfaction. Our service doesn't end after the sale. We're here to support you with any questions or concerns, ensuring you have a seamless ownership experience. Located right here in Saskatoon, we understand the unique needs of the local community. Our deep knowledge of the market allows us to provide you with the best possible service. Visit us today at 102 Apex Street, Saskatoon, SK and experience the North Point Auto Sales difference for yourself. Drive away in a vehicle you'll love, knowing you made the right choice with North Point!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
Call Dealer
306-955-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Point Auto Sales
306-955-7000
2019 BMW X2