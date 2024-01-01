2019 BMW X3

Menu
xLine Package

Premium Enhanced Package:

Panoramic Moonroof
BMW ConnectedDrive Services
BMW Head-Up Display
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Comfort Access
Power Driver & Front-Passenger Lumbar Support
Full Digital Instrument Display
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Universal Remote Control
Satin Aluminum Roof Rails
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors
Manual Rear Side Sunshades
Ambient Interior Lighting
Storage Compartment Package


Leather Seating
Cooled Front Seats
12-Way Power Driver & Front-Passenger Seats
Drivers Seat & Exterior Mirrors Memory Feature
Front Seats Thigh Extension Support
Heated Leather-Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel
Brushed Aluminum Trim w/ Satin Chrome Highlight
Anthracite Headlining
Push-Button Start
16-Speaker Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
BMW Gesture Control
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
Apple CarPlay Compatibility
Wi-Fi Hotspot
Wireless Charging
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
12V DC Power Outlets (x3)
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Illuminated Locking Glove Box
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows w/ One-Touch Up/Down Feature
Power Door Locks
Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Automatic Air Recirculation (AAR)


Exterior Features:

LED Headlights w/ Cornering Function
LED Daytime Running Lights
LED Fog Lights
LED Tail Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signal Indicators
Brushed Aluminum Trim w/ Satin Chrome Highlight
Rear Privacy Glass
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/ Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
19 V-Spoke Style 692 Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

On-Board Navigation System
Driving Assistant
Front & Rear Park Distance Control (PDC)
Rear View Camera
Frontal Collision Warning w/ City Collision Mitigation
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control (HDC)
Hill Start Assist
Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System


Performance Features:

All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
2.0L TwinPower Turbo - 4 Cylinder Engine
248hp/ 258lb-ft Torque
8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission w/ Paddle Shifters


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

2019 BMW X3

65,724 KM

Details Description

$35,886

+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i - AWD - XLINE - NAV - MOONROOF - COOLED SEATS - HARMAN KARDON - ACCIDENT FREE

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i - AWD - XLINE - NAV - MOONROOF - COOLED SEATS - HARMAN KARDON - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$35,886

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,724KM
VIN 5UXTR9C51KLE19380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Phytonic Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E19380
  • Mileage 65,724 KM

Vehicle Description

xLine Package


Premium Enhanced Package:

Panoramic Moonroof
BMW ConnectedDrive Services
BMW Head-Up Display
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Comfort Access
Power Driver & Front-Passenger Lumbar Support
Full Digital Instrument Display
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Universal Remote Control
Satin Aluminum Roof Rails
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors
Manual Rear Side Sunshades
Ambient Interior Lighting
Storage Compartment Package


Leather Seating
Cooled Front Seats
12-Way Power Driver & Front-Passenger Seats
Driver's Seat & Exterior Mirrors Memory Feature
Front Seats Thigh Extension Support
Heated Leather-Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel
Brushed Aluminum Trim w/ Satin Chrome Highlight
Anthracite Headlining
Push-Button Start
16-Speaker Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
BMW Gesture Control
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
Apple CarPlay Compatibility
Wi-Fi Hotspot
Wireless Charging
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
12V DC Power Outlets (x3)
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Illuminated Locking Glove Box
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows w/ One-Touch Up/Down Feature
Power Door Locks
Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Automatic Air Recirculation (AAR)


Exterior Features:

LED Headlights w/ Cornering Function
LED Daytime Running Lights
LED Fog Lights
LED Tail Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signal Indicators
Brushed Aluminum Trim w/ Satin Chrome Highlight
Rear Privacy Glass
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/ Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
19" V-Spoke 'Style 692' Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

On-Board Navigation System
Driving Assistant
Front & Rear Park Distance Control (PDC)
Rear View Camera
Frontal Collision Warning w/ City Collision Mitigation
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control (HDC)
Hill Start Assist
Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System


Performance Features:

All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
2.0L TwinPower Turbo - 4 Cylinder Engine
248hp/ 258lb-ft Torque
8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission w/ Paddle Shifters


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800

$35,886

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2019 BMW X3