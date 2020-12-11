2019 BMW X5

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash CD Player Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Exterior Front fog lamps Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Cornering Lights Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Lane Departure Warning Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Satellite radio pre-wire Window Grid Diversity Antenna Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Sport front bucket seats Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights 10 Speakers Trunk/hatch auto-latch Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Cargo Area Concealed Storage Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) HiFi Sound System Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Tracker System 4 12V DC Power Outlets Roof Rack Rails Only Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 849# Maximum Payload Audio Theft Deterrent Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator 3.39 Axle Ratio Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Real-Time Traffic Display Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Smart Device Integration Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Streaming Audio Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Engine: 3.0L DOHC I-6 24V TwinPower Turbo 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Power Liftgate/Tailgate Rear Cargo Access 8-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button 8-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors Power w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat, Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation and Cross-Traffic Alert Rear Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim 82.9 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,795 kgs (6,162 lbs) ConnectedDrive Services Selective Service Internet Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Part And Full-Time All-Wheel Active Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows, Sunroof/Convertible Roof and Remote Engine Start Perforated Vernasca Leather Upholstery Intelligent Emergency Call Emergency Sos Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System, External Memory Control and 20 Gb Internal Memory Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and STEPTRONIC Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Wheels: 20 x 9 V-Spoke Light Alloy (Style 738) -inc: Bicolour Tires: 275/45R20 AS RFT Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Merino Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

