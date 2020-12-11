Menu
2019 BMW X5

11,145 KM

$76,900

+ tax & licensing
$76,900

+ taxes & licensing

O'Brians Automotive

306-955-5626

2019 BMW X5

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i w/Mfg Warranty, AWD, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, HUD, Loaded!

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i w/Mfg Warranty, AWD, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, HUD, Loaded!

Location

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

306-955-5626

$76,900

+ taxes & licensing

11,145KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6335006
  • Stock #: 13913B
  • VIN: 5UXCR6C50KLL01462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White Non-Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13913B
  • Mileage 11,145 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested? Text 306-994-7980 for More Information! 2019 and 2020 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 5 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! The BMW X5 is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. This BMW X5 xDrive40i's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this BMW X5 xDrive40i, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash CD Player
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Trailer Wiring Harness
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Cornering Lights
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Lane Departure Warning
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Satellite radio pre-wire
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Sport front bucket seats
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
10 Speakers
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
HiFi Sound System
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Roof Rack Rails Only
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
849# Maximum Payload
Audio Theft Deterrent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
3.39 Axle Ratio
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Real-Time Traffic Display
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Smart Device Integration
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Streaming Audio
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Engine: 3.0L DOHC I-6 24V TwinPower Turbo
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate/Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
8-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
8-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Power w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat, Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation and Cross-Traffic Alert Rear
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
82.9 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,795 kgs (6,162 lbs)
ConnectedDrive Services Selective Service Internet Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Part And Full-Time All-Wheel
Active Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows, Sunroof/Convertible Roof and Remote Engine Start
Perforated Vernasca Leather Upholstery
Intelligent Emergency Call Emergency Sos
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System, External Memory Control and 20 Gb Internal Memory
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and STEPTRONIC Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Wheels: 20 x 9 V-Spoke Light Alloy (Style 738) -inc: Bicolour
Tires: 275/45R20 AS RFT
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Merino Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

