2019 Buick Enclave
Avenir - AWD, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 87,495 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2019 Buick Enclave Avenir - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 150+ Point Inspection* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile AppFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Enclave Avenir, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT, 9-Speed Automatic, AWD, 10 Speakers, 120-Volt Power Outlet, 3rd Row 60/40 Power Fold Split-Bench, 7-Passenger Seating, ABS brakes, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic temperature control, Avenir Package, Bose Performance-Enhanced Premium 10-Speaker Syst, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Buick connected services capable, Engine Block Heater, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Power Sliding Moonroof, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SP, Premium audio system: Buick Infotainment System, Radio data system, Radio: Buick Infotainment Sys AM/FM Stereo w/Nav, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Wheels & Front Door Badging, Wheels: 20" Aluminum w/Premium Pearl Nickel Finish, Wireless Charging.White Frost Tricoat 2019 Buick Enclave Avenir AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT This Enclave Avenir has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department.Reviews:* Buick Enclave owners often rave about the creamy-smooth ride and powertrain, especially relating to Enclave Avenir models. A wide range of highly relevant tech is also appreciated by many owners. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
