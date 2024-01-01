2019 Buick Encore

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br><br><br>Cloth & Leatherette Seating Surfaces<br>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel<br>6-Way Power Drivers Seat w/ Power Lumbar Adjust<br>Push-Button Start<br>QuietTuning Technology w/ Active Noise Cancellation<br>4.2 Multi-Color Driver Information Center Display<br>Buick Infotainment System w/ 8 Diagonal Colour Touch-Screen<br>6-Speaker AM/FM Audio System<br>Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming<br>SiriusXM Satellite Radio<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility<br>Built-In 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot<br>Auxiliary & USB Inputs<br>Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column<br>Power Windows<br>Power Door Locks<br>Power Side Mirrors<br>Air Conditioning<br><br><br>Exterior Features:<br><br>Remote Start<br>Keyless Open & Start<br>Headlamps w/ LED Daytime Running Lamps<br>Fog Lamps<br>Heated Side Mirrors w/ Turn Signal Indicators<br>18 Midnight Silver Aluminum Alloy Wheels<br><br><br>Drivers Assistance:<br><br>Rear Vision Camera<br>Cruise Control<br>StabiliTrak Stability Control System<br>Full-Function Traction Control<br>Tire Pressure Monitoring System<br><br><br>Performance Features:<br><br>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br>1.4L ECOTEC Turbo VVT - 4 Cylinder Engine<br>138hp/ 148lb-ft Torque<br>6-Speed Automatic Transmission<br><br><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span></div>

2019 Buick Encore

102,241 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Buick Encore

Sport Touring - AWD - 1.4L TURBO - CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Buick Encore

Sport Touring - AWD - 1.4L TURBO - CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
102,241KM
Used
VIN KL4CJ2SB0KB847137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony Cloth w/ Leatherette
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 847137
  • Mileage 102,241 KM

Vehicle Description

All-Wheel Drive (AWD)


Cloth & Leatherette Seating Surfaces
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
6-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar Adjust
Push-Button Start
QuietTuning Technology w/ Active Noise Cancellation
4.2" Multi-Color Driver Information Center Display
Buick Infotainment System w/ 8" Diagonal Colour Touch-Screen
6-Speaker AM/FM Audio System
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
Built-In 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Side Mirrors
Air Conditioning


Exterior Features:

Remote Start
Keyless Open & Start
Headlamps w/ LED Daytime Running Lamps
Fog Lamps
Heated Side Mirrors w/ Turn Signal Indicators
18" Midnight Silver Aluminum Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Rear Vision Camera
Cruise Control
StabiliTrak Stability Control System
Full-Function Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System


Performance Features:

All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
1.4L ECOTEC Turbo VVT - 4 Cylinder Engine
138hp/ 148lb-ft Torque
6-Speed Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier - AWD - LEATHER SEATS - ONSTAR - SIRIUSXM - LOW KMS for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier - AWD - LEATHER SEATS - ONSTAR - SIRIUSXM - LOW KMS 122,690 KM $24,389 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Accent 25th Anniversary Edition - MOONROOF - HEATED SEATS - LOW KMS for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2009 Hyundai Accent 25th Anniversary Edition - MOONROOF - HEATED SEATS - LOW KMS 161,647 KM $5,789 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Select - AWD - TURBO - LEATHER HEATED SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO - LOW KMS for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Lincoln MKC Select - AWD - TURBO - LEATHER HEATED SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO - LOW KMS 80,454 KM $27,632 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2019 Buick Encore