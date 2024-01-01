$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Buick Encore
Sport Touring - AWD - 1.4L TURBO - CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO
2019 Buick Encore
Sport Touring - AWD - 1.4L TURBO - CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
102,241KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KL4CJ2SB0KB847137
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony Cloth w/ Leatherette
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 847137
- Mileage 102,241 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Cloth & Leatherette Seating Surfaces
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
6-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar Adjust
Push-Button Start
QuietTuning Technology w/ Active Noise Cancellation
4.2" Multi-Color Driver Information Center Display
Buick Infotainment System w/ 8" Diagonal Colour Touch-Screen
6-Speaker AM/FM Audio System
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
Built-In 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Side Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Exterior Features:
Remote Start
Keyless Open & Start
Headlamps w/ LED Daytime Running Lamps
Fog Lamps
Heated Side Mirrors w/ Turn Signal Indicators
18" Midnight Silver Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Rear Vision Camera
Cruise Control
StabiliTrak Stability Control System
Full-Function Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Performance Features:
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
1.4L ECOTEC Turbo VVT - 4 Cylinder Engine
138hp/ 148lb-ft Torque
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Cloth & Leatherette Seating Surfaces
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
6-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar Adjust
Push-Button Start
QuietTuning Technology w/ Active Noise Cancellation
4.2" Multi-Color Driver Information Center Display
Buick Infotainment System w/ 8" Diagonal Colour Touch-Screen
6-Speaker AM/FM Audio System
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
Built-In 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Side Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Exterior Features:
Remote Start
Keyless Open & Start
Headlamps w/ LED Daytime Running Lamps
Fog Lamps
Heated Side Mirrors w/ Turn Signal Indicators
18" Midnight Silver Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Rear Vision Camera
Cruise Control
StabiliTrak Stability Control System
Full-Function Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Performance Features:
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
1.4L ECOTEC Turbo VVT - 4 Cylinder Engine
138hp/ 148lb-ft Torque
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier - AWD - LEATHER SEATS - ONSTAR - SIRIUSXM - LOW KMS 122,690 KM $24,389 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Accent 25th Anniversary Edition - MOONROOF - HEATED SEATS - LOW KMS 161,647 KM $5,789 + tax & lic
2018 Lincoln MKC Select - AWD - TURBO - LEATHER HEATED SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO - LOW KMS 80,454 KM $27,632 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2019 Buick Encore