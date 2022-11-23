$35,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
2019 Buick Envision
Premium - Awd, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Remote Start
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
$35,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9423091
- Stock #: 4923A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chili Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,085 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2019 Buick Envision Premium I - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 150+ Point InspectionFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Envision Premium I, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged, 9-Speed Automatic, AWD, Red, Leather, 19" Aluminum Wheels, ABS brakes, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Bose Premium 7-Speaker System w/Amplifier, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual USB Ports w/Single Auxiliary Input Jack, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Buick connected services capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Panoramic Tilt-Sliding Moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SN, Radio data system, Radio: Buick Infotainment System AM/FM Stereo, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Envision Premium I has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Buick Premium I Envision 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged 9-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Owners and reviewers alike say the Envision delivers strongly on key attributes including a comfortable ride, low noise levels, and an overall smooth and easy-driving character. Strong styling and design are highly rated as well, and the Envision is commonly noted for its generous array of unique feature content, including built-in subscription-based Wi-Fi and OnStar. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.