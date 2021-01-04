Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Buick Regal

48,848 KM

Details Description Features

$23,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2019 Buick Regal

2019 Buick Regal

Sportback Preferred II 2.0L, Remote Start, Htd Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Buick Regal

Sportback Preferred II 2.0L, Remote Start, Htd Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 6300393
  2. 6300393
  3. 6300393
  4. 6300393
Contact Seller

$23,400

+ taxes & licensing

48,848KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6300393
  • Stock #: 3124A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Moon Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,848 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2019 Buick Regal Preferred Certified.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* This is the year. Select Chevrolet and Buick Lessees get $500 towards the purchase or finance on select certified pre-owned vehicles until January 4, 2021. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point InspectionFresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Regal Preferred, 4D Hatchback, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged, 9-Speed Automatic, FWD, Black, Cloth, 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster w/Recline, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated steering wheel, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Radio data system, Radio: Buick Infotainment System w/AM/FM Stereo, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Regal Preferred has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Buick Preferred Regal 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged 9-Speed Automatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (250 hp [186.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [351 N-m] @ 2000 - 5200 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 39,468 KM
$20,400 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 30,340 KM
$33,400 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 36,104 KM
$19,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory