715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2019 Buick Regal Preferred Certified.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* This is the year. Select Chevrolet and Buick Lessees get $500 towards the purchase or finance on select certified pre-owned vehicles until January 4, 2021. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point InspectionFresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Regal Preferred, 4D Hatchback, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged, 9-Speed Automatic, FWD, Black, Cloth, 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster w/Recline, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated steering wheel, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Radio data system, Radio: Buick Infotainment System w/AM/FM Stereo, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Regal Preferred has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Buick Preferred Regal 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged 9-Speed Automatic.
