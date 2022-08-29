Menu
2019 Buick Regal

69,003 KM

Details

$28,400

+ tax & licensing
$28,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2019 Buick Regal

2019 Buick Regal

Sportback Preferred II - Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera

2019 Buick Regal

Sportback Preferred II - Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$28,400

+ taxes & licensing

69,003KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9312712
  Stock #: 4808A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,003 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Buick Regal Preferred - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection PlanFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Regal Preferred, 4D Hatchback, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged, 9-Speed Automatic, FWD, Cloth, 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster w/Recline, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated steering wheel, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Radio data system, Radio: Buick Infotainment System w/AM/FM Stereo, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Regal Preferred has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Buick Preferred Regal 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged 9-Speed Automatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (250 hp [186.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [351 N-m] @ 2000 - 5200 rpm) (STD)

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

