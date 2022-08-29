$28,400+ tax & licensing
2019 Buick Regal
Sportback Preferred II - Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
$28,400
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9312712
- Stock #: 4808A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,003 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Buick Regal Preferred - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection PlanFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Regal Preferred, 4D Hatchback, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged, 9-Speed Automatic, FWD, Cloth, 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster w/Recline, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated steering wheel, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Radio data system, Radio: Buick Infotainment System w/AM/FM Stereo, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Regal Preferred has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Buick Preferred Regal 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged 9-Speed Automatic.
Vehicle Features
