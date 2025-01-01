$24,397+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
4LT - EXT CAB - ACCIDENT FREE - SAFETY PKG
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
4LT - EXT CAB - ACCIDENT FREE - SAFETY PKG
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$24,397
+ taxes & licensing
Used
164,917KM
VIN 1GCHTCEN2K1330395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 330395
- Mileage 164,917 KM
Vehicle Description
Extended Cab w/ 6.2ft. Box - Accident Free! - SK Truck
Introducing this 2019 Chevrolet Colorado 4LT Extended Cab, accidentfree and locally owned right here in Saskatchewan, built tough to handle your busiest workdays. With its durable bed cap featuring spacious interior storage, integrated shelving, and convenient flipup cargo pockets on the sides, youll have all your tools and materials organized and secure. The Safety Package adds forward collision alert, lane departure warning, and rear park assist, giving you extra confidence on long hauls and tight jobsite maneuvers. Under the LT Convenience Package, enjoy remote start for chilly mornings, the EZLift tailgate for easy loading, bright front fog lamps, and heated power sideview mirrors to keep visibility crystal clear. Stay connected on the go with Apple CarPlay compatibility and an available 4G LTE WiFi hotspot, so you can manage schedules and plans right from the cab. An HD rear vision camera with backup alarm takes the stress out of reversing on busy worksites, helping protect both your cargo and your crew. Rugged reliability meets modern tech and comfort in this Colorado 4LT, making it the ideal partner for contractors, tradespeople, and anyone who depends on their truck for their livelihood. Visit Saskatoon Auto Connection today to put this 2019 Chevrolet Colorado to work for you.
Key Features:
- 4x4
- LT Convenience Package
- Safety Package
- Bed Cap w/ Cargo Shelving
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay Compatibility
- Rear Park Assist
- HD Rear Vision Camera w/ Backup Alarm
- Lane Departure Warning
- Forward Collision Alert
- 8-Inch Touchscreen Display
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot
- HD Radio
- EZ-Lift Tailgate
- Front Fog Lamps
- Power-Adjustable Driver's Seat
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Heated Power Sideview Mirrors
- 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
- 3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Summit White
Interior Colour: Jet Black/Dark Ash Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://ddztmb1ahc6o7.cloudfront.net/palliserchev/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/15082018/2019-CHEVROLET-COLORADO.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
2019 Chevrolet Colorado