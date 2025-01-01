Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD LT for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

91,167 KM

Details Features

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD LT

Watch This Vehicle
12975724

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD LT

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1758080457
  2. 1758080457
  3. 1758080457
  4. 1758080457
  5. 1758080457
  6. 1758080457
  7. 1758080457
  8. 1758080457
  9. 1758080457
  10. 1758080457
  11. 1758080457
  12. 1758080457
  13. 1758080457
  14. 1758080457
  15. 1758080457
  16. 1758080457
Contact Seller

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,167KM
VIN 1GCGTCEN0K1132152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,167 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 BlueTEC for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 BlueTEC 122,914 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 190,300 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-150 XL for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2015 Ford F-150 XL 127,200 KM $19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2019 Chevrolet Colorado