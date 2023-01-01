Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

47,984 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Backup camera, Heated seats, Remote start, Cruise control

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Backup camera, Heated seats, Remote start, Cruise control

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

  1. 10634847
  2. 10634847
  3. 10634847
  4. 10634847
  5. 10634847
  6. 10634847
  7. 10634847
  8. 10634847
  9. 10634847
  10. 10634847
  11. 10634847
  12. 10634847
  13. 10634847
  14. 10634847
  15. 10634847
  16. 10634847
  17. 10634847
  18. 10634847
  19. 10634847
  20. 10634847
  21. 10634847
  22. 10634847
  23. 10634847
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
47,984KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10634847
  • Stock #: MP439C
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM0K7127440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,984 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 CHEVROLET CRUZE LT with 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-cylinder engine and 6-speed automatic transmission. Only 47991 KM. The vehicle with Backup camera, Heated seats, Remote start, Cruise control, Power seats, Bluetooth, Hands-free calling and many more. For more info call us today (306) 955-2111 & book a test drive. All applications Accepted, Financing available. Apply Online Here: https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum AutoSport

2017 Nissan Pathfind...
 101,836 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV...
 141,579 KM
$24,495 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Journey G...
 153,052 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Email Platinum AutoSport

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

Call Dealer

306-491-XXXX

(click to show)

306-491-7275

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory