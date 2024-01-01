$18,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
LS - 4G LTE - Apple CarPlay
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
LS - 4G LTE - Apple CarPlay
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,284KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1BC5SM6K7120966
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP2704
- Mileage 107,284 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
4G LTE, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning!
With its accommodating cabin and strong engine, this 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is a top recommendation in the compact car segment. This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is for sale today.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2019 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 107,284 kms. It's brown in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cruze's trim level is LS. Packed with a long list of features, this Chevrolet Cruze comes with a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear view camera 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. It also includes teen driver technology, a 4-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows, a theft-deterrent system and a total of 10 airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4g Lte, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Mirrors, Teen Driver Technology.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $127.89 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
With its accommodating cabin and strong engine, this 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is a top recommendation in the compact car segment. This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is for sale today.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2019 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 107,284 kms. It's brown in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cruze's trim level is LS. Packed with a long list of features, this Chevrolet Cruze comes with a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear view camera 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. It also includes teen driver technology, a 4-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows, a theft-deterrent system and a total of 10 airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4g Lte, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Mirrors, Teen Driver Technology.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $127.89 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Budget Auto Centre
2019 Nissan Pathfinder SL Premium - Sunroof 143,850 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TSI Trendline - Aluminum Wheels 146,317 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE - Bluetooth - Onstar 198,394 KM $18,400 + tax & lic
Email Budget Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Call Dealer
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Budget Auto Centre
306-242-1777
2019 Chevrolet Cruze