+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo Certified.GM Certified Details:* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point Inspection* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2021 - January 5, 2022. To make Canada feel more like home, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Cruze LT Turbo, 4D Hatchback, 1.4L DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Cloth, 2 Front USB Ports, 2 Rear USB Charging Ports, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium 9-Speaker System, Convenience Package, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver Confidence Package, Driver/Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Knee airbag, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Low tire pressure warning, LT Plus Package, LT True North Edition, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power Sliding Sunroof, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun & Sound Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Cruze LT Turbo has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Turbo Cruze 1.4L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Most owners report a nicely sorted ride and handling equation for a car that feels light and lively in motion, and excellent feature content for the dollar. A glance at past test drive notes saw this writer praising a 2018 Cruze hatchback for a more solid-feeling and quiet drive on the highway than a comparable Honda Civic. Plenty of approachable connectivity tech helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1