Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

50,559 KM

Details Description Features

$18,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LS - Pwr Windows + Locks, Bluetooth, A/C, Back Up Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LS - Pwr Windows + Locks, Bluetooth, A/C, Back Up Camera

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 6444885
  2. 6444885
  3. 6444885
  4. 6444885
Contact Seller

$18,400

+ taxes & licensing

50,559KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6444885
  • Stock #: 3214A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Galvanized
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,559 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2019 Chevrolet Cruze LS Certified.GM Certified Details:* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 150+ Point Inspection* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2021 - January 5, 2022. To make Canada feel more like home, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned ModelsFresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Cruze LS, 4D Sedan, 1.4L DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Cloth, 15" Steel Wheels w/Full Bolt-On Wheel Covers, 2 Front USB Ports, 4-Speaker Audio System Feature, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable, Engine Block Heater, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Cruze LS has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LS Cruze 1.4L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Most owners report a nicely sorted ride and handling equation for a car that feels light and lively in motion, and excellent feature content for the dollar. A glance at past test drive notes saw this writer praising a 2018 Cruze hatchback for a more solid-feeling and quiet drive on the highway than a comparable Honda Civic. Plenty of approachable connectivity tech helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 44,709 KM
$20,400 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 42,772 KM
$20,400 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 52,960 KM
$19,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory