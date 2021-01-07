Menu
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

11,639 KM

Details Description Features

$22,400

+ tax & licensing
$22,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT- Rs Pkg, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Back Up Camera

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT- Rs Pkg, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Back Up Camera

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$22,400

+ taxes & licensing

11,639KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6541590
  • Stock #: 21-018A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 11,639 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One OwnerCARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 150+ Point Inspection* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2021 - January 5, 2022. To make Canada feel more like home, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes firstFresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Cruze LT Turbo, 4D Hatchback, 1.4L DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Silver, Cloth, 17" Aluminum Wheels, 2 Front USB Ports, 2 Rear USB Charging Ports, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Black Beltline Mouldings, Compound Crank Rear Suspension, Convenience Package, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver Confidence Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable, Engine Block Heater, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Fog Lamps, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Knee airbag, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Spoiler, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, RS Lettering Ornamentation, RS Package, Security system, SiriusXM, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Body Kit, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Cruze LT Turbo has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In well-loved condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Turbo Cruze 1.4L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Most owners report a nicely sorted ride and handling equation for a car that feels light and lively in motion, and excellent feature content for the dollar. A glance at past test drive notes saw this writer praising a 2018 Cruze hatchback for a more solid-feeling and quiet drive on the highway than a comparable Honda Civic. Plenty of approachable connectivity tech helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) (STD)
