$29,400+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
LT - Remote Start, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
$29,400
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9116527
- Stock #: 22-637A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 28,211 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo Odometer is 36402 kilometers below market average! Certified.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models. 24 Months - 0%. 36 Months - 4.99%. 48 Months - 4.99%* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first3 MONTH SIRIUS XM - NO CHARGE, Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Cruze LT Turbo, 4D Sedan, 1.4L DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Silver, Cloth, 2 Front USB Ports, 2 Rear USB Charging Ports, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Cloth Seat Trim, Convenience Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver 6-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver Confidence Package, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable, Front anti-roll bar, Front Passenger 2-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seat, Heated front seats, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Low tire pressure warning, LT True North Edition, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed control, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.This Cruze LT Turbo has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Turbo Cruze 1.4L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Reviews:* Most owners report a nicely sorted ride and handling equation for a car that feels light and lively in motion, and excellent feature content for the dollar. A glance at past test drive notes saw this writer praising a 2018 Cruze hatchback for a more solid-feeling and quiet drive on the highway than a comparable Honda Civic. Plenty of approachable connectivity tech helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.