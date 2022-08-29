Menu
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

28,211 KM

Details Description Features

$29,400

+ tax & licensing
$29,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

LT - Remote Start, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$29,400

+ taxes & licensing

28,211KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9116527
  • Stock #: 22-637A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,211 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo Odometer is 36402 kilometers below market average! Certified.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models. 24 Months - 0%. 36 Months - 4.99%. 48 Months - 4.99%* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first3 MONTH SIRIUS XM - NO CHARGE, Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Cruze LT Turbo, 4D Sedan, 1.4L DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Silver, Cloth, 2 Front USB Ports, 2 Rear USB Charging Ports, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Cloth Seat Trim, Convenience Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver 6-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver Confidence Package, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable, Front anti-roll bar, Front Passenger 2-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seat, Heated front seats, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Low tire pressure warning, LT True North Edition, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed control, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.This Cruze LT Turbo has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Turbo Cruze 1.4L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Reviews:* Most owners report a nicely sorted ride and handling equation for a car that feels light and lively in motion, and excellent feature content for the dollar. A glance at past test drive notes saw this writer praising a 2018 Cruze hatchback for a more solid-feeling and quiet drive on the highway than a comparable Honda Civic. Plenty of approachable connectivity tech helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) (STD)
Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

