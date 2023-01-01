Menu
Account
Sign In
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD, backup camera, heated seats, remote start, 110,000 km, $24,995 plus taxes. For more info call us today (306) 955-2111 & book a test drive. All applications Accepted, Financing available. Apply Online Here: https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LS Backup Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LS Backup Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

  1. 10716812
  2. 10716812
  3. 10716812
  4. 10716812
  5. 10716812
  6. 10716812
  7. 10716812
  8. 10716812
  9. 10716812
  10. 10716812
  11. 10716812
  12. 10716812
  13. 10716812
  14. 10716812
  15. 10716812
  16. 10716812
  17. 10716812
  18. 10716812
  19. 10716812
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
110,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXSEV9K6224188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # XP111C
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD, backup camera, heated seats, remote start, 110,000 km, $24,995 plus taxes. For more info call us today (306) 955-2111 & book a test drive. All applications Accepted, Financing available. Apply Online Here: https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum AutoSport

Used 2021 Hyundai Venue Trend w/Urban PKG - Black Interior (IVT) Backup camera, Heated seats/ steering wheel, Sunroof, Remote start, Cruise Control for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Hyundai Venue Trend w/Urban PKG - Black Interior (IVT) Backup camera, Heated seats/ steering wheel, Sunroof, Remote start, Cruise Control 96,412 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape SE 4x4, Leather, Backup camera, Heated seats, Remote start, Cruise Control for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Ford Escape SE 4x4, Leather, Backup camera, Heated seats, Remote start, Cruise Control 83,021 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST Backup camera, Remote start, Cruise Control for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST Backup camera, Remote start, Cruise Control 138,105 KM $36,995 + tax & lic

Email Platinum AutoSport

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

Call Dealer

306-491-XXXX

(click to show)

306-491-7275

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Equinox