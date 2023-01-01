$24,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
LS Backup Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
110,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXSEV9K6224188
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # XP111C
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD, backup camera, heated seats, remote start, 110,000 km, $24,995 plus taxes. For more info call us today (306) 955-2111 & book a test drive. All applications Accepted, Financing available. Apply Online Here: https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
2019 Chevrolet Equinox