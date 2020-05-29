+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada One Owner *Recent Arrival!*2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT Certified.*GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point Inspection* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first) *Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Equinox LT 1LT, 4D Sport Utility, 1.5L DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, Black, 2 Rear USB Charging-Only Ports, 2 USB Ports & Auxiliary Input Jack, 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Confidence & Convenience Package, Driver Confidence Package, Driver Convenience Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Leather-Wrapped Shift Lever, Low tire pressure warning, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System w/AM/FM, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist w/Audible Warning, Rear Power Liftgate, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Universal Home Remote. *This Equinox LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. 1LT Chevrolet LT Equinox 1.5L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.
