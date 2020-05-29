Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT- Heated Seats, Remote Start, Pwr Lift Gate

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT- Heated Seats, Remote Start, Pwr Lift Gate

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 5139422
  2. 5139422
  3. 5139422
  4. 5139422
Contact Seller

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,498KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5139422
  • Stock #: 20-335A
  • VIN: 2GNAXUEV3K6120694
Exterior Colour
Mosaic Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Jet Black/Cinnamon
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

CARFAX Canada One Owner *Recent Arrival!*2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT Certified.*GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point Inspection* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first) *Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Equinox LT 1LT, 4D Sport Utility, 1.5L DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, Black, 2 Rear USB Charging-Only Ports, 2 USB Ports & Auxiliary Input Jack, 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Confidence & Convenience Package, Driver Confidence Package, Driver Convenience Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Leather-Wrapped Shift Lever, Low tire pressure warning, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System w/AM/FM, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist w/Audible Warning, Rear Power Liftgate, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Universal Home Remote. *This Equinox LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. 1LT Chevrolet LT Equinox 1.5L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2019 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 30,312 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Flex SEL -...
 27,802 KM
$31,900 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 30,759 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory