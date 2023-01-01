Menu
2019 Chevrolet Impala

85,422 KM

$29,461

+ tax & licensing
$29,461

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2019 Chevrolet Impala

2019 Chevrolet Impala

Premier - BOSE - CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO - NAVIGATION - LOCAL VEHICLE

2019 Chevrolet Impala

Premier - BOSE - CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO - NAVIGATION - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$29,461

+ taxes & licensing

85,422KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10524732
  • Stock #: 155978
  • VIN: 2G1105S39K9155978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 155978
  • Mileage 85,422 KM

Vehicle Description

Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Panoramic Moonroof
8-Way Power Drivers Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Ambient Instrument Panel and Door Lighting
Chevrolet Infotainment System with 8-Inch Colour Touch-Screen Display
Motorized Up/ Down Touch-Screen with Access to Lockable Hidden Storage Area and USB Port
Premium Bose 11 Speaker Audio System
Wireless Charging Station
Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls


Exterior Features:

Remote Start
Remote Keyless Entry
LED Daytime Running Lamps
HID Headlamps
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Smart Access Doors
Chrome Lower Bodyside Mouldings
Chrome Grille
Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Mirrors Caps
19" Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Reverse Camera
Rear Park Assist - Obstacle Detection with Audible Warning
Navigation
OnStar
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

3.6L - 6 Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

