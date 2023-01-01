$29,461+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,461
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2019 Chevrolet Impala
2019 Chevrolet Impala
Premier - BOSE - CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO - NAVIGATION - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$29,461
+ taxes & licensing
85,422KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10524732
- Stock #: 155978
- VIN: 2G1105S39K9155978
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 155978
- Mileage 85,422 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Panoramic Moonroof
8-Way Power Drivers Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Ambient Instrument Panel and Door Lighting
Chevrolet Infotainment System with 8-Inch Colour Touch-Screen Display
Motorized Up/ Down Touch-Screen with Access to Lockable Hidden Storage Area and USB Port
Premium Bose 11 Speaker Audio System
Wireless Charging Station
Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls
Exterior Features:
Remote Start
Remote Keyless Entry
LED Daytime Running Lamps
HID Headlamps
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Smart Access Doors
Chrome Lower Bodyside Mouldings
Chrome Grille
Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Mirrors Caps
19" Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Reverse Camera
Rear Park Assist - Obstacle Detection with Audible Warning
Navigation
OnStar
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
3.6L - 6 Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2