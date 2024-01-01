$21,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Impala
2LZ - Sunroof - Navigation
2019 Chevrolet Impala
2LZ - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
149,842KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G1105S36K9158952
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P39947C
- Mileage 149,842 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels!
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.
With an abundance of passenger and trunk space, this 2019 Chevy Impala is unmistakably a full size sedan. This 2019 Chevrolet Impala is for sale today.
This expertly crafted Impala merges aesthetics and aerodynamics into an alluring silhouette. Inside the spacious and beautiful cabin, you're embraced with exquisite comfort and pure luxury. Carry everything you'll need for a weekend get-a-away, from luggage to your golf clubs with 18.8 cubic feet of trunk space. This sedan has 149,842 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Impala's trim level is Premier. This top of the line Impala adds plenty of luxurious features such as leather seats, a remote engine start, larger aluminum wheels, a power sunroof and signature LED lights. Additional features include a 8 inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, blind spot detection, lane change alert, a customizable Driver Information Centre, 4G WiFi, Chevrolet Connected Access with OnStar capability and a split folding rear bench seat for extra storage. It also comes with a leather steering wheel and shift knob, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, a rear view camera, power driver and passenger seats, dual zone automatic climate control, panic brake assist and rear park assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple Carplay.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $148.09 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Village Auto Sales
306-934-1822
2019 Chevrolet Impala